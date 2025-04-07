Man who attacked 18-yr-old girl arrested

Vizianagaram: In a swift operation, Vizianagaram district police solved an attempted murder case, apprehending the suspect within hours. On Sunday, SP Vakul Jindal revealed details of the incident, which took place on April 5 in Shivarampuram village, Garividimandal.

An 18-year-old girl, Kondru Akhila, was brutally attacked her with a knife inside her home. The assailant, identified as 21-year-old BuriliAdinarayana, fled the scene as neighbours rushed to assist the victim after hearing her cries for help. The injured woman received initial treatment at Cheepurupalli Hospital before being transferred to Tirumala Medicaver Hospital in Vizianagaram for advanced care.

SP Jindal said that five specialised teams, supported by the dog squad and Clues team, were mobilised to investigate and pursue the suspect. Evidence gathered at the scene—including a Bluetooth earbud dropped during the escape—and the victim’s statements pointed to Adinarayana, a known acquaintance of the victim’s family, as the perpetrator.

The investigation uncovered that the accused had suspected the victim of spreading rumors about his behavior and had previously threatened her. On the day of the assault, he allegedly entered her home with the intent to kill her.

Jindal said that the accused has confessed, and key evidence, including the weapon and his phone, has been seized. He added that fast-track legal action would be pursued, sending a clear message that crimes against women will not be tolerated.

DSP of Cheepurupalli S Raghavulu, CI Ch Upendra Rao, and SI B Lokeswara Rao were present at the briefing.

Later, SP Jindal awarded merit certificates to the police officers who acted decisively to track and arrest the accused.