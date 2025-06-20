Man who displayed placard with violent threats arrested

Guntur: Police arrested a YSRCP worker who displayed objectionable placards during YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Palnadu district, officials said on Thursday.

The police arrested Ravi Teja for carrying a placard with objectionable placard.

The YSRCP worker from a village in Guntur district was arrested following a complaint by leaders of the TDP.

A case was registered against him at Nekarikally police station in Palnadu district. Police were questioning Ravi Teja.

The TDP, , strongly objected to some of the placards. One carried by Ravi Teja stated that after YSRCP returns to power in 2029, it will eliminate its rivals the way animals are cut during Gangamma Talli Jatara.

It may be recalled that two people died during the former CM’s visit, which is marred by rampant violations of police permissions for the visit. Police had given permission for only 100 people during Jagan’s visit, and only three vehicles for his convoy.