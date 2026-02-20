Section 22A cloud looms over Anand Nagar Colony

Hyderabad: Residents of Anand Nagar Colony in Nadargul, under Balapur mandal revenue limits of Rangareddy district, have objected to the Revenue Department’s claim that Section 22A is applicable to lands in Survey Numbers 197/2 to 197/35.

Colony members questioned the rationale behind invoking Section 22A for the said lands, stating that there appears to be inconsistency in the official stand taken by the authorities. They pointed out that the District Collector had earlier clearly described the land as “Lavani Patta” land. However, at a later stage, the same land was reportedly termed as coming under Assignment Lands provisions, leading to confusion among residents.

The residents expressed concern over what they termed as contradictory statements, asking how land identified as Lavani Patta could subsequently be classified under Assignment Laws. They demanded clarity from the authorities regarding the exact status of the land.

Speaking on the issue, Mohamad Nazrul Hasan, senior member of the Anand Nagar Welfare Society, alleged that such inconsistent positions were causing hardship to genuine residents. He questioned whether the Revenue Department exists to resolve public grievances or to push citizens into further difficulties by issuing unclear or conflicting orders.

The residents have urged the Revenue authorities to provide a transparent clarification on the applicability of Section 22A and the legal status of the land to avoid further complications for property holders in the area.