Speaker takes up disqualification plea against Kadiyam Srihari

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar took up the hearing of the disqualification petition against MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Thursday. BRS leader KP Vivekananda, who filed the petition, appeared before the Speaker for the proceedings. Advocates representing Kadiyam Srihari cross-examined Vivekananda during the session. This follows a similar cross-examination held a day earlier involving Padi Kaushik Reddy regarding Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, where advocates questioned the evidence of Nagender joining the Congress.

The Supreme Court recently directed the Speaker to complete the hearing and reach a decision, granting a final opportunity to resolve the matter. The apex court warned that it would initiate contempt orders if a decision is not taken this time. Following the hearing, Vivekananda informed reporters that the BRS would approach the court again regardless of the outcome.

He alleged that the Speaker has not yet provided copies of previous verdicts and claimed the process is being stalled. He further asserted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is attempting to deceive the judiciary.

Vivekananda predicted that by-elections are certain in ten constituencies as he believe ten MLAs will inevitably face disqualification. He sharply criticised Kadiyam Srihari, suggesting his mental condition was poor and that he had betrayed the party that gave him political life. He noted that KCR had appointed Srihari as Deputy Chief Minister and challenged him to resign and face the electorate if he has the courage.

The BRS leader further alleged that the Congress party secured previous local election victories through violence and predicted they would be swept away in the next assembly polls. He concluded by stating that the country is not in a position to trust Rahul Gandhi or the Congress. The political standoff continues as the Speaker evaluates the evidence under strict judicial scrutiny from the Supreme Court.