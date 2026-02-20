India rolls out Rs 32,000-cr critical minerals mission

New Delhi/Hyderabad: India is set to emerge as a global leader in the critical minerals sector with the launch of the Rs 32,000 crore National Critical Minerals Mission. G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal & Mines, announced that the mission aims to transform India from a resource-dependent nation to a value-creating hub in the global critical minerals landscape.

Speaking at the second edition of Indian Critical Minerals Landscape: Foundation for a Sustainable Future – Empowering Innovation, Growth & Self-Reliance, organised by FICCI in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines, Reddy emphasised that India currently imports 95 per cent of its critical minerals. He underscored the urgency of building a resilient ecosystem across exploration, extraction, processing, recycling, and advanced manufacturing to secure India’s strategic and economic future.

The Minister highlighted that nine Centres of Excellence (CoE) have been identified to strengthen research, innovation, and skill development. Over 4,000 exploration activities have already been initiated nationwide. He urged industry stakeholders to invest in advanced technologies, urban mining, recycling, and overseas asset acquisition to ensure India’s emergence as a trusted global leader.

Reddy further announced that production of permanent magnets will commence by the end of this year under a Rs 7,280 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Four states—Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat—have been selected to host critical minerals processing units, boosting domestic value addition and reducing import dependence. Additionally, 143 coal mines have been identified for closure by 2028, by focusing on sustainable transition and resource optimisation.

The summit also witnessed the unveiling of the FICCI Portal on Global Critical Minerals Assets and the release of the FICCI-Deloitte Report on Critical Minerals. International collaboration was emphasised by Ed Jager, Minister (Commercial), High Commission of Canada, who reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to partnering with India in building resilient supply chains.

industry leaders, including representatives from Hindustan Zinc, JSW Group, and FICCI, echoed the government’s vision, stating that critical minerals have now moved to the core of India’s national strategy. Together, they pledged to work in “Sankalp mode” to build integrated domestic value chains and ensure India’s long-term mineral security.