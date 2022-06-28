Manchu Mohan Babu and Vishnu to attend Tirupati Court today in 2019 case

Tollywood senior actor Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Vishnu and Manoj are scheduled to appear in Tirupati court today. Mohan Babu, the head of Sri Vidya Niketan Educational Institutions, held a dharna in front of his college on March 22, 2019, criticizing the then TDP government for not releasing fee reimbursement to its students. The agitation caused heavy traffic congestion on the Tirupati-Madanapalle highway.

Hemalatha Chandragiri, then MPDO and MCC team officer complained to the police. The complaint alleges that the dharna was held without seeking permission from election officials or the police department. With this, Chandragiri police registered a case against Mohan Babu, Vishnu, Manoj, Tulsi Naidu, and PRO Satish of Sri Vidya Niketan educational institutions. Cases have been filed under Sections 290, 341, 171 (f) Read with 34 of the IPC as well as Section 34 of the Police Act.

The Manchu family is scheduled to appear in court today for a hearing on the case. However, it was discussed that they would go on a Padayatra from the NTR circle in Tirupati instead of going directly to the court.