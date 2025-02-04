  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mandava Krishnakumari Elected Nandigama Municipal Chairman

The three-day suspense surrounding the election of the Nandigama Municipal Chairman has concluded with the victory of Mandava Krishnakumari.

The three-day suspense surrounding the election of the Nandigama Municipal Chairman has concluded with the victory of Mandava Krishnakumari. Official results indicate that Krishnakumari, representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), secured an overwhelming 15 votes against just three for her opponent from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The election garnered significant attention across the state, with the TDP high command directing its members to rally in support of Krishnakumari. TDP MLA Tangirala Sowmya, who has served as both a spokesperson and a legislator since the party's inception, played a pivotal role in this outcome. Following the announcement of the results, Sowmya and other party members congratulated Krishnakumari on her election to the chairmanship.

