Mangalagiri Ayurvedic doctor offers cure to Covid in 1 hour

Guntur: Dr A Vasudev of Chamundeswari Ayurvedic Hospital, Mangalagiri, claimed that he would cure Covid-19 within one hour. "Patients suffering from Covid-19 can take my Ayurvedic medicine and get themselves tested with rapid antigen kit after one hour. The test will return definitely negative," he said in a statement. Soon after, his name went viral on social media.

When contacted by The Hans India, Dr Vasudev said his Ayurvedic preparation would cure patients aged above 15-years and below 60 years of Covid within an hour. But he said he can't cure pregnant women, diabetics, those having hypertension and breathing problems. He said at present he is dispensing Ayurvedic medicine kit to cure the deadly pandemic within 24-hours. If the patient uses three pills, he will test negative after 24-hours, he added.

For other symptoms, the patient has to use Ayurvedic medicines for 20-days. Dr Vasudev said the medicine kit contains three pills and medicines for symptoms for 20 days. The cost of each kit is Rs 4,500. So far, he had sold 70 kits only through mouth publicity. He says as soon as the patient takes first pill, he has to drink one litre coconut water immediately. He said he had not taken details of Covid-19 patients who purchased medicines from him.

Expressing his uninterest in media publicity, Dr Vasudev said a satellite TV channel telecast news about his medicine without his permission.