Mangalagiri: BC corps without offices, funds draw TDP criticism

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra on Saturday accused the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of meting out severe injustice to the Backward Classes (BCs) by abandoning its pre-poll promises for the betterment of all castes among them.



Ravindra criticised the Chief Minister for forming only 56 corporations contrary to his promise to form corporations for all the 139 BC castes in the state. Even these 56 corporations and posts were not being given any duties or funds.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the former minister said that while the BCs were being given nominated posts which do not have even offices and chairs, the Chief Minister's own caste leaders were given over 703 posts with huge funds at their disposal.

He alleged that the funds meant for BC caste corporations were being diverted to other programmes. Over 95 per cent funds were spent under Navaratnalu but the benefits were not reaching deserving BC sections, he added.

Ravindra said that the government had not given a single loan or financial assistance for the self-employment opportunities.

"The previous TDP regime allocated Rs 9,00 crore for Adarana scheme for providing loans and 30 types of tools to the BCs," he recalled.

He said that the Jagan government was spending more on publicity than on real benefits to the intended sections.

"Nayi Brahmins were promised Rs 15,000 but the amount was paid to just 38,000 people out of the total 5.5 lakh population in the state," he added. Ravindra deplored that far greater burden were imposed on Nayi Brahmins now as this government had cancelled 110 units of free power even as power charges were increased.

"Moreover, their power connections were changed into commercial category which means higher tariff. Even for fishermen, the YSRCP has dealt a huge blow by not giving a single boat or net to them in the past 17 months. The TDP gave them at subsidised rates of up to 90 per cent," he recalled.

The TDP leader said that beneficial programmes like Pelli Kanuka and foreign education support of Rs 10 lakh and more were also cancelled by the Jagan government.