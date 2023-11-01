Mangalagiri: DGP AR Anuradha felicitated

Mangalagiri: Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy felicitated AR Anuradha who retired on Tuesday at the State Police headquarters here on Tuesday. Anuradha retired as the director general in the police department.



She was felicitated along with her husband Surendra Babu who retired recently also as the director general. Several directors of general, additional directors of general, inspectors of general and deputy inspectors of general attended the programme.