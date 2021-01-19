Mangalagiri: Fight YSRCP 'oppression' with NTR's inspiration, Naidu tells TDP cadres

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid rich tributes to TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, saying that NTR gave a new definition to politics by bringing in a new era of welfare for the weaker sections and backward classes.

He called upon people and the party cadres to fight against the YSRCP government's repressive policies with the inspiration provided by NTR. During his time, the rival party launched attacks on the property of NTR and TDP activists. But NTR came out and fought it out by launching an indefinite hunger strike, he recalled.

The TDP leaders paid floral tributes to NTR statue at the party central office here on the occasion of the 25th death anniversary of the TDP founder.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that if the YSRCP leaders were thinking of eliminating the TDP with harassment and victimisation, they were just daydreaming. NTR had laid strong foundations on which the TDP cadres have been fighting for people with ethics, integrity and fearlessness.

Demanding the Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on NTR, Naidu said that it should be given considering the outstanding services of NTR at the national level. It was NTR who brought all non-Congress parties, including the BJP and the Left parties on a single platform, he pointed out.

The TDP chief recalled that NTR had brought in many landmark policies which included the right to property for women which the Government of India had also made into a law eventually. Special efforts were made for women education and a Mahila University was established as part of this. NTR also ushered in several people-friendly initiatives like mandal and single window systems for administrative convenience.

The TDP chief lauded the services being rendered by the party cadres by taking part in programmes like 'Legendary Blood Donation'.

In a separate statement, party national general secretary Nara Lokesh recalled how NTR proved one could rise to greater heights with determination and hard work. Though he was born as a simple farmer's son, NTR went on to create records in different fields of excellence.