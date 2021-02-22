Mangalagiri: Naidu sees poll outcome as 'people's revolt' against government

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday termed the results of just-concluded panchayat polls as "people's victory" and thanked the contesting candidates who stood up and fought against the ruling YSRCP atrocities and poll violations with courage and confidence.

He warned Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MLAs that their midnight murder of democracy perpetrated in the panchayat polls would not recur in the forthcoming municipal elections.

The urban voters, young people, traders and educated sections were all well-prepared to oppose the YSRCP for its J-tax collections, increased municipal taxes and unabashed sale of unhealthy J-liquor brands.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP chief asserted that the TDP-supported candidates won 41.7 per cent vote share in the 4th phase polls despite the multifarious threats and election violations by the YSRCP leaders.

Strongly opposing the unanimous results, Naidu said that Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy would not be able to win 85 panchayats unanimously without police support. Only through false cases, terror and threats that the YSRCP won 90 seats unanimously in Pulivendula, 71 in Srikalahasti, 30 in Thamballapalle, 74 in Macherla and other segments, he said.

Naidu asked the Election Commission why it could not take any action against the police officer who threatened to encounter a TDP leader if he did not stop demanding justice in Kuppam.

He asked why the SEC was not able to take action against the officials who disconnected power at the counting centres.

Naidu said that their party would see to what extent the Vizag 'fake swamiji' would be able to use the black magic to kill the TDP leaders. It was unfortunate that the Chief Minister was making frequent visits to such a false godman.

Since the Chief Minister was visiting him, the DGP and the IPS officers were also surrendering to the fake swami. The situation was so pitiable that the suspended executive officer of the Durga temple immediately went and met the fake swami for his blessings.