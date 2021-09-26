Mangalagiri : Rammohan Naidu sees cover up bid in heroin case

Mangalagiri : TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday accused the YSRCP government and the AP police of trying to hush up the involvement of the Vijayawada-based firm in the international drug smuggling racket.

Addressing a press conference here, he asked how the state police was not at all investigating into the shady activities of Aashi trading company in whose name heroin worth Rs. 72,000 crore was caught in Gujarat.

This tainted company was registered after the YSRCP came to power in the state. Instead of ordering a probe, even the DGP was trying to blame the Opposition leaders, he said.

The TDP MP said that the national media was widely reporting that the drug smuggling was going on in the name of an AP company but the DGP was saying that there was no drug smuggling from AP.