Mangalagiri: TDP to hold State-wide protests on Aug 28

Mangalagiri: The TDP at an important leaders' meeting presided over by party's national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday decided to intensify its agitation by holding State-wide protests on August 28 against rising prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities.

The TDP leaders condemned the YSRCP government for continuing to commit contempt of court orders with regard to payment of the NREGS bills. The officials were saying that Rs 413 crore pending bills were deposited but these amounts had not reached the aggrieved contractors.

The Central government released Rs 1,991 crore NREGS arrears which were diverted eventually but not paid to the intended contractors.

The TDP meeting also resolved to meet and submit a memorandum on the rising atrocities on Dalits to the team of National SC Commission during its forthcoming visit. The party leaders would complain to the SC Commission how the Atrocities Act was being grossly misused in the State to perpetrate political vendetta.

The Commission would probe into the brutal killing of Dalit girl Ramya in Guntur and the opposition leaders would highlight the government's indifference.

The TDP leaders objected to the undervaluation of the AgriGold assets for the sake of handing them over at cheap rates. Full amounts should be paid to the victimised depositors, they demanded.

The TDP leaders pointed out that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took a U-turn on his promise of phased prohibition. Harmful liquor was being supplied and their rates were also very high.

Condemning the Chief Minister's 'negligent attitude', the TDP meeting said that the YSRCP rule miserably failed to provide relief to people during the pandemic.

Other States had given special packages during Covid but not AP. While the people were facing financial problems, the Jagan regime imposed additional burdens in the name of tax hikes. What did the CM do with Rs 2 Lakh crore loans, the opposition leaders asked.

They also opined that the SCs and STs were not getting their lawful benefits under the government''s welfare programmes.