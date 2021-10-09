Mangalagiri: YSRCP government accused of harassing employees

Mangalagiri: TDP MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu on Friday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for 'suppressing and harassing' the government employees and their associations by forcing them to surrender to its hidden and unlawful agenda.

He demanded the government to immediately withdraw its show-cause notices given to several panchayat secretaries on the issue of milk procurement of the Amul Dairy.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC said that the YSRCP should do some soul searching as to why the farmers were unwilling to patronise Amul. The government employees cannot be held responsible for failure of Amul Dairy in meeting its procurement targets.

Ashok Babu pointed out that there were lots of complaints about non-payment of bills towards the procured milk for months together. The Jagan government should realise at least now that it would not be able to use force against the dairy farmers. The people have seen through the ulterior motives of the ruling party.

The TDP MLC asked whether the government had any idea about the duties and service conditions of the panchayat secretaries. It would be better if show cause notices were given to the Chief Minister and his ministers for not coming to the Secretariat to perform their duties properly.

Condemning the 'vindictive policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the TDP MLC asserted that the government had no right to give notices to the employees when it had no capacity or efficiency to pay their salaries in time. One employees' association just narrated the woes of its members on October 7. Now, the bigwigs in the government were making threatening telephone calls to them. The government was suppressing the employees under its iron legs. The ruling party should correct its mistakes and ensure justice to the panchayat secretaries.