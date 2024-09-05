Manikyamba gets best teacher award

Rajamahendravaram : Pangidi Zilla Parishad High School teacher M Manikyamba has been selected for the East Godavari District Best Teacher Award -2024. She has been serving as an English School Assistant at the school for the past seven years.

Manikyamba expressed her happiness for being chosen for this award and acknowledged the support of education department officials and the Headmaster Mangin Ramarao, as well as her colleagues.

HM Ramarao praised Manikyamba’s teaching skills, noting that her consistent 100% pass rate in the 10th-grade English subject over the past seven years is a testament to her dedication. The school’s SMC Chairperson, Karaniki Venkata Lakshmi, Vice-Chairman Perugu Sambasiva Rao, and the teaching team congratulated her on this achievement.

Manikyamba has received praise from both teachers and parents for her special attention to students’ education.

Despite many local children of quarry workers and agricultural labourers dropping out due to family responsibilities, Manikyamba has worked tirelessly to counsel both parents and students, encouraging them to continue their education.