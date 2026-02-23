Manipal Hospitals performs first heart transplant

Tadepalli: Manipal Hospitals here achieved a major medical milestone with the successful completion of its first heart transplantation, supported by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The hospital hosted a press meet to highlight the achievement and introduce the multidisciplinary transplant team. The procedure was performed on 21-year-old K Sathyavathi from Vizianagaram, who had been battling dilated cardiomyopathy for several years. As her condition progressed to end-stage heart failure despite optimal medical therapy, she underwent extensive evaluation and was listed under the Jeevandan organ-sharing programme. When a suitable donor heart became available, and with financial assistance from the CMRF and Manipal Foundation, the life-saving transplant was successfully carried out. She is currently stable and recovering under close monitoring.

Dr Dilip Kumar R, Consultant CTVS, emphasised that heart transplantation demands advanced life-support systems such as ECMO and ventricular assist devices, along with seamless coordination across specialties. “The patient’s recovery reflects meticulous planning and the power of organ donation,” he said.

Expressing gratitude, Sathyavathi described the surgery as a second chance at life, thanking the doctors, the government, and the Manipal Foundation for making the procedure possible without financial burden on her family.

Hospital Director J Ramanjaneya Reddy said the achievement strengthens advanced cardiac care in Andhra Pradesh, reducing the need for patients to travel to metro cities. The event concluded with renewed emphasis on organ donation awareness and expanding transplant programmes in the state. The senior surgeons appealed to people to pledge for organ donation to give life to the needy.

(Sitting) Dr Dilip Kumar R, Consultant (CTVS), Patient Satyavathi (Standing from Left to Right) Dr Samarasimha Reddy, Associate Consultant – Cardiology, Dr Sridhar AVSSN Consultant – Nephrology, Dr Sankar Rao, Consultant - Cardiac Anaesthesiology, J Ramanjaneya Reddy, Hospital Director, Dr Anil Kumar, Consultant - Cardiac Anaesthesiology, Dr N Murali Krishna, Consultant - Chief Cardiologist, Dr Lakshmi Navya, Associate Consultant – Cardiology, Dr N Sandeep, Consultant – Cardiology, Dr Pavan, Associate Consultant - Cardiology