Manohar launches smart ration cards distribution

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar launched the distribution of smart ration cards in here on Monday as part of a statewide initiative.

The minister personally handed over the new cards to beneficiaries in Vijayawada and Penamaluru, visiting Varalakshmi Nagar in Vijayawada to interact with recipients and ration depot dealers.

Speaking at the event, Manohar announced that approximately 4.42 crore beneficiaries across the state will receive smart ration cards. In NTR district, 5.9 lakh beneficiaries, and in Krishna district, 5.17 lakh beneficiaries are set to receive their cards.

Additionally, 1.46 lakh households will get their ration cards between August 25 and September 15, 2025, with door-to-door distribution scheduled for completion by September 15.

The new smart ration cards feature QR codes for real-time tracking of ration collection, allowing the government to monitor when and where supplies are received, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

The minister noted that 29,000 fair price shops statewide are supplying red gram, palm oil, and wheat based on public demand, with upgraded Point of Sale (PoS) machines supporting the new system. Discussions are ongoing with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to establish sub-ration depots in remote and hilly areas to improve accessibility.

For updates or corrections to the smart ration cards, citizens can apply through local village or ward secretariats, where field staff will verify and make necessary changes. A toll-free helpline, 1967, is available for assistance. The new system also allows beneficiaries to access rations from any fair price shop in the state, ensuring greater convenience.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan, civil supplies commissioner Saurabh Gaur, local representatives, and allied party leaders attended the launch.

Later, the minister visited BJR Nagar in Poranki, Penamaluru mandal here to distribute ration cards. Krishna district joint collector Gitanjali Sharma, civil supplies officials, and local residents were present at the event.