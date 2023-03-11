Many join JSP ahead of formation day

Vijayawada (NTR district): Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar on Friday inspected the ongoing arrangements for the party 10th Formation Day, which will be held at Machilipatnam on March 14. He visited the main stage, D Zone, women and media galleries.





He asked the party leaders to ensure proper arrangements for the people attending the meeting and also told them to expedite arrangements and complete them as soon as possible. JSP programme management department leaders Kalyanam Sivasrinivas, Bandreddy Ramakrishna, Manubolu Srinivasa Rao and others have accompanied Manohar.





On the other hand, many people of Pedana and Tiruvuru constituency have joined the Jana Sena party on the premises of Machilipatnam meeting venue. Nadendla Manohar warmly invited them by offering party scarves. Former Tiruvuru MPP Kumalleti Suresh, Lingineni Sudhakar, minority leaders Sheikh Farid, Kolagani Akhil, Ramishetti Jagan, Kasturi Omkar, Goddeti Karimulla, former sarpanch of Chitti Guduru Vemu Anjaneyulu and others joined the party.



