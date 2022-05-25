Many people suffer sunstroke as mercury rises in Prakasam district

Ongole (Prakasam District): Several people suffered sunstroke on Tuesday due to the high temperatures at around 45o Celsius and relative humidity nearly at 45% in several mandals like Peddaraveedu, Markapur, Dornala, Yerragondapalem and others in Prakasam district.

As the heatwave is gripping the erstwhile Prakasam district for the last few days, only those people with the compulsion to go outside are seen on the roads from 11 am to 4 pm. Several people going without protective gear like sunglasses, hats and caps were collapsed due to sunstroke and recovered only after the onlookers come to their rescue.

Business establishments and offices didn't have many visitors in the wee hours and the roads wore deserted looks in the afternoon, except one or two passers-by. The public is constrained indoors enjoying the air coolers and ACs in the afternoon or is seen wetting the mats hung across the doorways and windows for a cool breeze. The roadside vendors closed the businesses in the afternoon and took shelter in shadowy places.

The public is demanding the authorities in Ongole, Markapur, Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri and others to re-establish heatwave shelters in major locations and shades at the traffic signals.