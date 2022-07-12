  • Menu
Many villages under darkness

Highlights

The flood flow is touching the edges of the Kunavaram bridge

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): The flood flow is touching the edges of the Kunavaram bridge. Due to flood waters, and damage to roads transport was stopped between Chinturu, Kunavaram, Yetapaka, and VR Puram Mandals. Power outage continuing for 24 hours.

Due to the stoppage of traffic, there was no opportunity for officials to visit these Mandals and undertake relief activities.

There is a shortage of basic necessities in some villages.

