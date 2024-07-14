Maoist dump recovered at Kannavaram

Paderu (ASR District) : An arms dump was unearthed by a combing police party on the outskirts of Kannavaram village of Mampa Police Station limits in Koyyuru mandal.

The dump was planted by the banned CPI Maoist party persons to eliminate police parties engaged in combing operations.

Explosives, electrical items used for blast, and revolutionary literature from the banned CPI Maoist party were identified in the dump.

An investigation is underway to find how the Maoists got hold of these explosives and search for evidence in surrounding areas is ongoing.

Cordex wire - 2 Kg, electrical wire bundles, 5 plugs, 2 switches, cutting player, small battery, 2 shoes, 5 M-Seal pockets, red plastic tape and 2 tarpaulin tents were seized.

Banned CPI Maoist literature includes the Central Military Camp Note Book, AOB Committee Book, and Kobo Glo User Guide.

Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitarama Raju District Tuhin Sinha and Additional Superintendent of Police of Chintapalli Pratap Siva Kishore said that Maoists should stop their violent policies that hinder development and join common stream of life.

They called upon tribals to distance themselves from crops that debilitate society like ganja and advised them to stay away from the ideology of the banned Maoist party and contribute to development.

Tribals of the district can directly contact police and get help regarding any problem like road, medical, jobs, crop loans, etc., they said.