Maoists Set Fire to a Car?

In a shocking incident in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a car traveling from Chinturu towards Bhadrachalam was stopped near Sarivela
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a shocking incident in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a car traveling from Chinturu towards Bhadrachalam was stopped near Sarivela. The passengers were forced to get out of the vehicle, after which a group of individuals loaded the car with firewood and set it ablaze.
This incident took place on Monday.
The perpetrators are suspected to be Maoists, as they allegedly claimed to belong to the group. Fortunately, all the passengers in the car are safe. Complete details of this incident yet to be known.
