In a recent press conference, MP and YCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram called for public opinion on what kind of punishment should be given to TDP leaders responsible for disrupting the distribution of pensions to the elderly in City YCP. The incident has led to the unfortunate deaths of 39 grandparents in the state, with some collapsing while waiting in lines at secretariats and others suffering heart attacks.





MP Bharat urged the public to view those responsible for these deaths as "humanoid monsters and murderers." He criticized the actions of TDP leaders, specifically targeting Rajahmundry city MLA's husband for his role in complaining to election officials about pension distribution through volunteers. MP Bharat called for the TDP leaders to face the death penalty for their actions and emphasized the importance of transparency in welfare scheme beneficiary selection.



Under the YCP government, Bharat highlighted the increase in pension amounts from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 and the expanded number of beneficiaries. He also noted the fair selection process based on poverty, unlike during the TDP regime where party workers and leaders' relatives were prioritized.



Bharat further criticized the TDP leaders for causing confusion and hindrances to the distribution of pensions, leading to widespread protests. He described the TDP leaders' actions as reminiscent of "stepping on their feet and washing their feet," indicating their lack of accountability and responsibility.

