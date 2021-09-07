Markapuram: Collector Pravin Kumar for sounds alert

Markapuram: Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar ordered the officials to be prepared for the Covid third wave by making enough arrangements. He paid a sudden visit to the district hospital in Markapuram, inspected the recently installed 500LPM oxygen plant and generator.

The Collector advised the hospital officials to be alert to provide the best medical services even though the Covid third wave arrives. He ordered them to complete the pending works on the first floor and get ready 50 beds for kidney dialysis patients and the other 100 beds for the Covid patients. The officers explained to the Collector that there are 36 doctors working in the hospital, and have got 150 oxygen cylinders and 164 oxygen concentrators ready to fight Covid.

Later, he inspected the primary school in Rajupalem and inspected the place where a student died of the wall collapse. He interacted with the students in the nearby government school, conducted a question and answer hour. He enquired about the number of children in the village and the number of them coming to the school and ordered the teachers to not let any dropouts. He assured the villagers of demolishing the dilapidated overhead tank beside the school.

He also inspected the land resurvey programme at Ramachandrapuram and expressed anger on the staff for not having full details. He ordered them to do work with commitment. The Markapuram RDO K Lakshmi Sivajyothi, tahsildar Elisha, Sarpanch Lakshmaiah and others also participated in the program.