Markapuram: Govt keen to transform people involved in illegal activities

Markapuram(Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said the government is taking measures to provide an opportunity for everyone in the society to live with dignity. The government is keeping a special focus on people involved in anti-social and illegal activities and encouraging them to transform as part of 'Parivartana 2.0' by providing better alternate livelihood, he said.

He handed over autos and cattle to people, who stopped illegal activities, and distributed cheques worth Rs 1,80,50,000 to 127 people at the Sub-Collector office here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dinesh Kumar informed that the officials have identified that arrack is being illegally distilled in 97 villages in the district and successfully transformed 93 of them to non-ID liquor manufacturing villages. Police and special enforcement bureau officials gave specialised counselling on the impact of arrack on consumers and society, criminal charges and their effect on manufacturers and their families at ground level, he added.

The Collector informed that after the counselling by the officials, 134 people from Arthaveedu, Bestavari Pet, CS Puram, Dornala, Giddalur, Komarole, Marripudi, Markapuram, Mundlamuru, Pullacheruvu, Racharla and Tullur mandals stopped illegal arrack manufacturing. He said that they would continue their efforts, transform others in the remaining villages, and provide them with alternate livelihood according to their qualifications and eligibility. Also, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, MGNREGS job cards etc are being issued to them along with registering them in employment registration, he added. SP Malika Garg said that Parivartana programme had changed the western area of the district, which once known as a hub for illegally distilled liquor and illegally transported alcohol. She said that they are focussing on transforming criminals instead of punishing them.

Markapuram Sub-Collector Sethu Madhavan appreciated police and SEB officials for transforming ID liquor distillers. SEB JD Suryachandra Rao, SEB SP Avulaiah, DRDA PD Baburao, tribal welfare officer Jagannatha Rao, DSDO Lokanatham, DIC GM Madhusudan Reddy, LDM Yugandhar and other officials participated in the programme.