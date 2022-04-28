Markapuram: Water from Veligonda first tunnel to be supplied by August

Markapuram: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that they are making efforts to supply water from the first tunnel of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project by August. The Veligonda project officials explained to him the status of works as the Collector and other officials inspected the progress of the project on Wednesday.

After inspecting the second tunnel works, the Collector said that the government has put a deadline for the completion of the boring by March 2023. He ordered the engineers to speed up works, as they have no funds issues.

He said as the first tunnel works were completed already, they are trying to provide water from it by August.

Speaking at a public meeting at Sunkesula with the ousters from the 11 submerging villages, Collector Dinesh Kumar said that the survey for the rehabilitation is almost complete, and the government is going to release Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore in the first phase. He informed that the ousters will be paid as per the package agreed and shifted to the rehabilitation colonies. He noted down the concerns of the people and informed them to keep their bank accounts active.

Joint Collector Abhishikt Kishore, Special Deputy Collector Sarala Vandanam, RDO Lakshmi Sivajyothi, projects chief engineer M Srinivasulu Reddy, SE Varalakshmi, tahsildar Umarani and others were present on the occasion.