Maruti Prasad awarded Ph.D

Madanapalle: V Maruti Prasad, Senior Assistant Director (Admissions) and Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Technology at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) Deemed to be University, has been awarded a Ph.D. by Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University), Chennai. Announcing the achievement, Dr. C. Yuvaraj, Vice Chancellor, MITS, said that Maruti Prasad received his doctorate from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering for his research titled “An Intelligent Multimodal Security Framework for Emerging Applications Using IoT”, completed under the supervision of Prof. Dr. B. Bharathi.

MITS Founder & Chancellor Dr. N. Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Pro-Chancellor N. Dwarkanath, Executive Director. Keerthi Nadella, along with faculty members and colleagues, congratulated V. Maruti Prasad on his notable academic accomplishment.