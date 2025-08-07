Mass protest demanding withdrawal of GO

Vijayawada: A Maha Dharna organised by the RTC (Road Transport Corporation) Land Protection Committee, drew a large crowd of activists, workers, and citizens here on Wednesday.

Speakers at the rally called for the cancellation of GO 137, which proposes to lease 4.17 acres of valuable RTC land to the Lulu Group, a multinational company. The land is estimated to be worth around Rs 400 crore. Protesters argued that the government’s decision to lease it for a significantly reduced annual rent of Rs 2 crore, down from an estimated Rs 40 crore, is unjust and corrupt.

During the protest, various leaders and speakers raised strong objections and issued warnings to the government.

RTC Land Protection Committee Convener and noted lawyer Sunkara Rajendra Prasad warned that the committee will not remain silent if this “social asset” is looted. He declared, “If the RTC old bus stand land is handed over to the Lulu company, the court will strike down the GO.” Chigurupati Babu Rao, state committee member of the CPM, announced a unified struggle with broad support to protect not only the RTC land but also other public spaces like the Visakhapatnam beach land.

Ch Narsing Rao, General Secretary of the CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), emphasised that the only way to protect these lands is through public movements.

Former minister and state convenor of the Farmers’ Unions Federation Coordination Committee, Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, spoke at the event stating that the decision to give the land to the Lulu company goes against the law and public opinion. He cited the court’s earlier decision to strike down the previous government’s “three capitals” plan as an example of similar actions being overturned. He questioned why the government would lease the land for such a low rate, suggesting a secret deal.

Other speakers, including D Kasi Nath (CPM), G Koteswara Rao (CPI), Sk Jilani Basha (SWF), YS Rao (Employees Union), and Konakalla Vidyadhara Rao (Chamber of Commerce), also voiced their opposition. They argued that the move would harm small and medium-scale businesses in the city and that the government has no right to sell off public property. They further warned that if GO 137 is not withdrawn, the trade and commerce associations would call for a bandh in Vijayawada.

The protest concluded with slogans demanding the cancellation of GO 137, the protection of RTC lands, and a halt to the government’s “land hunger.” The event was presided over by Sunkara Rajendra Prasad and saw participation from various unions, prominent citizens, and activists.