Mass Satyanarayana Swamy vratham held

Nellore: Chandi Homam and mass Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham were performed by 501 couples at Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam programme organized by MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Kovur MLA and his wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy at Nellore VRC Ground on Saturday, the third day morning.

The Vemireddy couple provided food to devotees. Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam Committee members Bhaskar Sharma, Prabhakar Rao, Gandham Sunil, Vijayasaradi and others participated in the programme.