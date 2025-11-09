  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mass Satyanarayana Swamy vratham held

Mass Satyanarayana Swamy vratham held
x

Mass Satyanarayana Swamy vratham held

Highlights

Nellore: Chandi Homam and mass Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham were performed by 501 couples at Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam...

Nellore: Chandi Homam and mass Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham were performed by 501 couples at Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam programme organized by MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Kovur MLA and his wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy at Nellore VRC Ground on Saturday, the third day morning.

The Vemireddy couple provided food to devotees. Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam Committee members Bhaskar Sharma, Prabhakar Rao, Gandham Sunil, Vijayasaradi and others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick