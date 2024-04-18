Massive Bike Rally in Kaikalur Constituency for unity of yadavs

The unity of Yadavs was celebrated and encouraged at a massive bike rally held in the Kaikalur Constituency. Leading the event were esteemed guests such as Eluru Parliament YCP candidate Shri Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, Kaikaluru Legislator Dulam Nageswarao, Legislature Members Jayamangala Venkataramana, T.T. D. Board Member Nerusu Naga Satyam, Nadu-Today Schools Chairman Nagarjuna Yadav, and Chairman of Rashtra Sahitya Akademi Shrimati Pillangolla Srilakshmi.

Akhila Bharatiya Yadava Mahasabha State President Sri Laka Vengalarao Yadav and Chairman of Agriculture Market Committee Sri Cheboina Veeraraju were also present at the event, along with Z.P.T.C. Mrs. Borra Satyavathy. The youth played a prominent role in the rally, showcasing their enthusiasm and support for the Yadava community.









The rally aimed to promote the unity and solidarity of Yadavs and emphasize the importance of coming together as a community. Participants expressed their pride and spirit as they rode their bikes through the streets, with a strong sense of camaraderie and shared purpose. The event was a resounding success, highlighting the strength and togetherness of the Yadava community in the Kaikalur Constituency.