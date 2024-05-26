  • Menu
Massive Rush of Devotees in Tirumala; to take 20 hours for Sarvadarshans

The Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing a huge influx of devotees, with all compartments of the Vaikuntha queue complex filled to capacity.

The Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing a huge influx of devotees, with all compartments of the Vaikuntha queue complex filled to capacity. Hundreds of devotees are lining up outside, eagerly waiting for their turn to have a glimpse of Srivari, the presiding deity.

For those without any tokens, the wait time to see Srivari is a staggering 20 hours. However, for those with 300 separate entrances, the wait time is reduced to 6 hours. The Vaikuntham queue complex and Narayangiri sheds are both completely full, with devotees lined up in queues stretching for about 3 kilometers.

To accommodate the massive crowd, TTD officials are providing essential amenities such as drinking water, food, and milk to the devotees waiting in queue lines. The rush is expected to continue till the weekend, with thousands of devotees flocking to the sacred shrine to seek blessings from Srivari.

