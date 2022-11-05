Master plan for roads to help decongest traffic in Tirupati

Tirupati: The development of master plan roads has become a buzz word in the pilgrim city as they will help decongest the traffic in a big way. Keeping in view the problems faced by the denizens with the congested small roads in the city, the civic authorities have identified 12 master plan roads to provide better road connectivity which ultimately leads to the development of the city.

It may be noted that the Municipal Corporation council has earlier given its nod for developing 12 roads under a master plan to ease traffic congestion in the city. The roads including a road from MS Subbalakshmi statue to Settipalli (southern side of the railway track), an 80 feet road from south side of Karakambadi road covering Thimminaidu Palem and Mitturu village to Cotton Mill (South side of the Karakambadi Road), 80 feet road from Akkarampalli which will start adjacent to Brindavan Apartments opposite petrol bunk beside D Mart on Karakambadi Road and a 100 feet road from Chennaya Gunta parallel to railway track (northern side of Renigunta Road) are some among the 12 master plan roads.

As the city grows over the years, many residential localities, private hospitals, schools and offices have come up with increased population. Due to the lack of a proper road network connecting the north and south sides, people were forced to travel extra miles to reach their destinations daily. This has become a major burden on the existing roads and traffic jams have become a common problem.

The authorities wanted to address this issue with a permanent solution and made a detailed survey to finalise the roads to be developed under the master plan. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali, deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy and other corporators have laid serious focus on this and are determined to complete it soon.

For this, committees with corporators were also appointed to monitor the progress regularly besides the inspections of officials from time to time. Commissioner Anupama Anjali inspected the progress of the road works on Friday along with engineering and town planning officials. She said that TDR bonds are being issued for those losing their sites for road widening and the works will be speeded up further.