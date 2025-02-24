Maternal, child health wing inaugurated at Ramesh Hospitals

Ongole: The Aster Ramesh Hospitals added B Block, a dedicated maternal and child health wing, ‘Birth and Beyond’, to their hospital premises in Ongole on Sunday. Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Regional CEO of Aster Hospitals Group KT Devanand, DMHO Dr T Venkateswarlu, OMC Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao, APDTILF Convener Sridhar Kosaraju, Aster Ramesh Hospitals chairman Maddipati Seetharama Mohan Rao, Managing Director Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, Strategic Advisor Madhu Smitha Pothineni and others attended the inauguration of the new block.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh Babu explained the historical moments in his career from the establishment of Ramesh Hospitals as a clinic to expanding it to be the leading healthcare provider in the Coastal Andhra Pradesh, achieving a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, the Limca Book of Records, with nearly 3000 dedicated healthcare professionals as staff. He shared the details of success with Tele ICU services and artificial intelligence in Medicare.

At Aster Ramesh Hospitals, he said that they follow a 4-Way test with questions about whether the information is true, is the diagnosis fair, is the suggested treatment plan beneficial to the patient, and whether are they providing precision medicines for the cure. He explained the group’s future goals, building a state-of-the-art quaternary care hospital in the Amaravati Capital Area, expanding cancer care services across all branches, introducing organ transplantation and robotic surgeries, and setting up new hospitals at Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Nellore, and Rayalaseema.

Minister Dr Swamy congratulated the Aster Ramesh Hospitals for including a 250-bed mother and child care wing at Ongole.

He said that the government is mulling over introducing telemedicine and AI-powered healthcare services at the teaching hospitals in Guntur, Vijayawada, and Ongole. He said that still the people in rural areas believe in superstitions, and asked for the help of Aster Ramesh Hospitals to create awareness on Golden Hour in treatment and bring medicare to the reach of the public by using technology.

DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu appreciated the services of Aster Ramesh Hospital in Ongole and their awareness programmes. He reiterated that the public need not worry about Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) as it is not a virus, non-contagious. He asked the public to approach the government hospital immediately after they observe the symptoms, as they can receive the immunoglobulin injections for free there.