Mayor couple donates 10L to Yadava Seva Sangham
Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and her spouse Dr Munisekhar on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh to Vasudeva Yadavaseva Sangham (VYS) for construction of Yadava Bhavan in the city.
Tirupati: Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and her spouse Dr Munisekhar on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh to Vasudeva Yadavaseva Sangham (VYS) for construction of Yadava Bhavan in the city. They handed over the cheque towards the donation to VYS leaders including its president Dr Munuswamy, secretary Hemanth Kumar, Treasurer Ramachandra and others who met them on Friday. VYS leaders said that the Bhumipuja will be performed for the construction of Yadava Bhavan in the site belongs to VYS in Chintalachenu locality in the city on August 28 and added that cutting across party lines, leaders belong to the Yadava community from various states participating in the ground-breaking ceremony.
