Mayor inspects 'night sweeping' in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha on Friday inspected the night sweeping and cleaning works, which were introduced a few months back to cover the core areas, where public and pilgrim movement was heavy to ensure better sanitation in the busy commercial and crowded areas in the city. The Mayor, who began her inspection from RTC bus stand on Thursday late evening, wound up her supervision at Old Alipiri road, in the early hours of Friday covering the areas including Railway station road, MR Palli circle, Balaji colony, Town Club circle and Nehru Nagar.

Sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah and Sumathi explained the details of the areas covered and how the night sweeping improved sanitation in the busy areas in the city. The Corporation engaged 25 workers exclusively for night sweeping and also spared a vehicle for prompt disposal of the waste daily collected after night sweeping, resulting in the core areas like bus stand and railway station, which were crowded with pilgrim arrival daily throughout the year while the business activities including private transport, hospitality sector and hotels and eateries too, go on round the clock based on the ceaseless pilgrim flow.

The Mayor urged the sanitary officials to provide two bins to eateries, tea stalls and petty shops for collection of solid and wet waste separately for segregation of waste at source for better disposal of waste. Interacting with shopkeepers, she urged their support to make the pilgrim city clean to enhance its image nationally, keeping in view that about one lakh from various parts of the country and abroad come daily for darshan of Lord. Later, in the evening, the Mayor inspected the decorative painting on both sides of the RuB (underpass) on RC road. Mayor, who is a practicing physician, holding the brush, tried her hand on painting coming up on the protective walls of the underpass.