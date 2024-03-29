MCMC approval mandatory for political advertisements in broadcast media

Kadapa: District Election Officer and District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju on Thursday stressed the need to get prior permission for political campaign advertisements aired in broadcast media during general elections. Highlighting the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India, he underscored the role of district-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in overseeing the dissemination of political advertisements.

According to the directives, the MCMC, chaired by the Collector, is responsible for granting prior permission for political campaign advertisements in electronic media, monitoring paid news, and identifying media violations. Registered national and State political parties, as well as candidates contesting elections, must apply for permission three days in advance, while unregistered political parties and individuals must apply seven days prior to airing their advertisements. Upon receipt of applications, district-level MCMC committee will review and grant permission within two days.

Ramaraju emphasised that political campaign advertisements should only be published in newspapers on polling day and the day before polling after obtaining permission from the MCMC. Electronic media encompasses television channels, cable networks, digital displays, SMS and voice messages, as well as social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Google websites.

Furthermore, advertisements broadcast in cinema halls, private FM radios, and electronic magazines must also receive prior approval. Applicants are required to submit video/audio recordings of the advertisement, along with details regarding production and broadcasting costs, to the MCMC committee established at the Kadapa Collectorate Integrated Command Center. The committee, chaired by the District Election Officer, will assess the submissions and issue telecast certificates accordingly.

For further inquiries and submissions, interested parties are advised to contact the MCMC committee at the Kadapa Collectorate Integrated Command Centre.