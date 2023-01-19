MCT gives nod for 12 Master Plan Roads

Tirupati: The municipal corporation general body meeting which was held here on Wednesday, approved sanction of Rs 37.61 crore to speed up the works on the 12 Master Plan Roads so as to complete them by March-end.

The meet presided over by Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha also passed a resolution for providing required funds for the development of Settipalli panchayat which was recently merged with Tirupati Municipal Corporation. City MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy, who participated in the municipal council meeting as a special invitee, observed that the completion of 12 master plan roads would open a new era for the fast growing pilgrim city in the sense it would accelerate the growth of city and also bring to an end to the vexed traffic

problem. In this connection, he citing the recently completed Guestline Hotel Road linking the downtown Mangalam area with DBR hospital road near APSRTC bus stand, said hitherto for the people in Mangalam area it take 40 minutes to reach RTC bus station but with the completion of the road, they could reach it in less than ten minutes.

Mayor Dr Sirisha said that the entire elected council was working unitedly for the development of the city.

Thanking the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the government consent for the merger of Settipalli panchayat, she said the Corporation would provide required funds for improving facilities in the recently merged panchayat.

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali read out the items in the agenda which was after discussion unanimously approved. Among the items approved include development of the Tirupati Court road and also widening the road at SV Music College for free left turn.

It also approved a sanction of Rs 95 lakh for the development of the Jagananna Colony coming up in M Kothapalli for providing housing to homeless poor in the pilgrim city. Corporators and Corporation officials attended the meeting.