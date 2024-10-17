MCT officials set up 17 rehabilitation centres

Tirupati: As a precautionary measure, the municipal corporation has setup 17 rehabilitation centres in the city to provide shelter to the people of low-lying areas if required.

Rains have intensified on Wednesday resulting in the inundation of Koramenugunta and Auto Nagar. Engineering department staff dug canals for the free flow of rainwater, at other places the corporation staff is pumping out water to prevent inundation. Commissioner N Mourya along with senior and engineering officials inspected low-lying areas in the city on Wednesday where relief works like pumping out of water, removing waste from drains and alternate arrangements for diversion of rainwater are going on.

The Commissioner said the corporation in co-operation with SPDCL made all arrangements to face power failure due to heavy rains, which is expected to intensify when the cyclone crosses around midnight. So far, the Commissioner said the situation is fully under control except water logging in some localities. Field staff is constantly visiting the localities where two streams - Malvadi Gundam and Kapilatheertham – are flowing and pumping out water from the two railway-under-bridges - Royalacheruvu Road and DR Mahal road - to prevent traffic problems.

Meanwhile, district SP L Subba Rayudu directed the police officials to take all required measures in co-ordination with revenue and SPDCL departments. Police personnel were directed to keep a vigil on villages near rivers and also near all the bridges. He said help line 112/8099999977 was set up to receive information from affected areas for relief works.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Devi Kumari, Bhagya Lakshmi, Revenue Officer Sethumadhav were present.