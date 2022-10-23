MCT to impose ban on plastic flex banners from Nov 1

Tirupati: As a preparatory exercise to the statewide ban on plastic flex banners, which will come into force from November 1, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali held a meeting with flex printers and workers' representatives at Corporation's office here on Saturday seeking them to comply with the ban.

The Commissioner said that everyone should support the efforts for a plastic-free society while affirming that as per government direction, the Corporation will not allow any plastic flex banners in the city from November 1. Making it clear that the ban will be strictly implemented in the city, she sought the flex printers to switch over to alternate methods like cloth banners to continue their trade. In the same breath, she asserted that action will be taken on the printers and also the users of plastic flex if found anywhere in the Corporation limits.

She wanted all sections of people including political parties, leaders, traders, business houses and others lend their cooperation for strict implementation of the ban which will come into force from November 1. The flex printers and workers representatives said that they were not against the government banning flex but only seek time to switch to other modes for continuing their livelihood. The sudden ban will render thousands of workers jobless leaving their families in lurch while the owners also incur unbearable heavy loss, they said, reiterating their demand to government three to six-month time to implement the ban.

Later, the flex printer leaders at a media meet also sought six-month time for them to switch to cloth or other product-based publicity material production. Cloth material suitable to make flex is not readily available in the markets and any industry requires some time for production of it, they explained.