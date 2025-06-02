Live
MDUs scrapped following complaints: Civil Supplies MD
Ongole: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation has resumed operations of fair price shops to distribute ration commodities to the public from the 1st to 15th of every month, announced Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon. On Sunday, Samoon inaugurated ration shops in Santapet and Ram Nagar areas of Ongole alongside Mayor Gangada Sujatha and other officials and public representatives, distributing commodities to cardholders during the launch.
Speaking on the occasion, Samoon explained that the government decided to restart the ration shop system following public complaints about the mobile distribution unit (MDU) system. He said that the citizens had raised concerns that vehicle operators would stop at random locations to distribute goods and leave immediately, causing inconvenience to beneficiaries.
The VC&MD announced that special arrangements have been made for cardholders above 65 years of age, who will receive ration supplies at their doorstep.
Along with rice and sugar, the distribution will include millets and jowar through ration shops starting next month, he added. Samoon noted that restarting the fair price shop system provides employment opportunities for dealers and mentioned that the government may consider converting these shops into mini-marts in the future if such a decision is made.
Mayor Sujatha highlighted that the current system offers greater convenience to cardholders, allowing them to collect their rations at suitable times without waiting for mobile vehicles.
This approach eliminates the uncertainty associated with mobile distribution schedules and provides better accessibility for beneficiaries across the district.