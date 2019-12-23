Mechanised boats deal severe blow to olive ridley sea turtles

Srikakulam: Olive ridley sea turtles are being dealt a severe blow by mechanised boats along east coast of AP and Odisha States. These turtles are losing their lives due to mechanised boats and big nets used by fishermen for fishing.

Every year during winter season these turtles are migrating from Pacific Ocean to the Bay of Bengal in the coast for mass nesting. Due to lack of care and protection by authorities concerned, these turtles are losing their lives.

Dead turtles are getting washed ashore at Bandaruvanipeta, Kalingapatnam, Akkupalli, Sivasagar beach areas in Gara, Vajrapukotturu and other coastal mandals in the district. These turtles are being listed as endangered species and designated as schedule-3 in the Wild Life Protection Act.

International Council for Conservation of Endangered Animals and species is also working for the protection of these turtles. An NGO, Green Mercy has been working for the last 20 years for the protection of these turtles along the east coast.

Conditions for the endangers species are better now. But more awareness needs to be created for their protection. Eggs of these turtles are being destroyed by wild wolves, stray dogs along the sea coast.

'We have started some hatcheries along the coast by arranging fencing around it to collect eggs and replant at one place to ensure that they are not damaged. We are taking the assistance of Green Mercy,' said District Forest Officer and Wildlife in-charge, Sandeep Krupakar Gundala.