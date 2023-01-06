Media distorting facts on Kandukuru stampede: Kommineni

Nellore: Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that the stampede in Kandukuru was not occurred due to failure of the police and some media and channels were misleading the facts. Inspecting the roadshow spot in Kandukuru town on Friday while on the way to Ongole, he advised the media persons not to mislead people on the issue by presenting wrong information in print and electronic media.

Local Circle Inspector Venkata Rao explained to the Chairman the reasons that how the accident had happened. Later, speaking to media persons, the chairman said it was not fair to report that the stampede was happened due to the failure of police. "It is not right to distort facts in the media. With a roadshow and drone shoot on narrow roads, due to the trampling the mishap is occurred.

There is nothing wrong in pointing out that the tragedy is unfortunate and the shortcomings of government are not there. We have to think humanely about the tragedy, understand the ground realities and it is not good for some people to try to destroy journalistic values by writing fake news and it is not good for the profession," he said.

Further, Srinivasa Rao said that the role of journalists in the society is very valuable and suggested that the news should be written in such a way that the facts are reflected without any bias. Kommineni, who arrived in Kavali for the first time after taking over as chairman of the Press Academy, held a meeting with journalists at the Press Club in Kavali town.

Speaking on the occasion, he said awareness classes will be conducted for rural reporters in every district about the basic principles and values of journalism. Similarly, efforts will be made to reduce the existing syllabus in journalism diploma courses in universities and certainly make it practical.

He said the issue of allotment of house sites to journalists was under the consideration of government and he will do his best.

Prior to this, Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was felicitated by journalists. Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations department M Venkateswara Prasad and local journalists were present on the occasion.