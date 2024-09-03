Live
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
- NDRF Supplies Food to Flood Victims in Helicopter
- Will attack you inside mosques: BJP’s Nitesh
- Governor’s post should be abolished says Singhvi
- VPA sets benchmark, utilises 100% renewable energy
- Govt intensified efforts to restore normal conditions in Vijayawada: TDP
Medical camps at rehabilitation centres
Medical camps have been set up in the rehabilitation centres of the villages that were flooded due to heavy rains in Eluru district, according to DHMO Dr Sharmistha.
They have been set up in Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Zilla Parishad Boys High School and MPP Elementary School in Nuzvid.
He said that medical centres have been set up at Appanaveedu and Gogunta of Pedapadu mandal. A total of 8 medical officers and 45 medical staff have provided medical services to 390 people so far.
