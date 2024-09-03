Medical camps at rehabilitation centres

Eluru: Medical camps have been set up in the rehabilitation centres of the villages that were flooded due to heavy rains in Eluru district, according to DHMO Dr Sharmistha.



They have been set up in Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Zilla Parishad Boys High School and MPP Elementary School in Nuzvid.

He said that medical centres have been set up at Appanaveedu and Gogunta of Pedapadu mandal. A total of 8 medical officers and 45 medical staff have provided medical services to 390 people so far.