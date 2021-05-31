Medical college a boon to western Prakasam says Education Minister A Suresh

Markapuram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the medical college at Rayavaram near Markapuram, in a virtual event, held on Monday.

Education Minister A Suresh said that the State government is constructing the medical college to protect the lives of the western area people in the Prakasam district with a budget of Rs 475 crore. The Minister said that the college will have 100 medical seats, 50 nursing seats and have a super speciality hospital with 500 beds.

He also said that the government will also establish a super speciality hospital for tribal people at Dornala region with a budget of Rs 47 crore. Ongole MP MaguntaSrinivasulu Reddy appreciated the Chief Minister for taking the decision to construct 16 medical colleges with an expenditure of Rs 80,00 crore in the State.

He said that moved by the plight of the fluoride victims, the Chief Minister had sanctioned the Kidney Research Centre at Markapuram immediately. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has set focus on the development of education and medical and health fields that are backward up to now.

Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy said that to have better medical facilities has been a dream of western Prakasam people for over 50 years. He thanked the Chief Minister for realising it.

Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, JC TS Chetan, DMHO Dr P Ratnavali, APVVP DCMS Dr S Usharani, Markapuram RDO M Seshireddy, municipal chairman Bala Muralikrishna and others also participated in the programme.