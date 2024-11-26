Medical mobile lab to reach out to residents

Visakhapatnam: Most health complications could be cured if they get detected early, said TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Inaugurating a comprehensive healthcare testing vehicle (Mobile Medical Lab) launched in collaboration with Adani Gangavaram Port here on Monday, the Gajuwaka MLA opined that the hectic lifestyle leaves no opportunity to pay attention to one’s health. He suggested the people, especially the housewives, to utilise the mobile lab facility which was set up as a part of public health safety.

Besides setting up such a mobile lab for the wellbeing of the people, the MLA said the maintenance responsibility will also be taken care of by the port. He said that not only health tests will be conducted in the vehicle but necessary medicines would also be given and expert doctors and other staff are made available in the vehicle.

Representatives of Gangavaram Port KSS Bapuji, Ramesh, corporator Bonda Jagan, TDP leaders Nageswara Rao, David and Vijay participated in the programme.