Medical oxygen supply to hospitals in Vizianagaram ramped up

Vizianagaram: The administration is making arrangements to face any emergency like situation that arises if the third wave of Covid hits the district.

The availability of oxygen at M R General Hospital has been increased to 10,000 KL from 2,000 KL. Even the oxygen storage capacities at MIMS and Parvathipuram area hospital have also gone up. Steps have been taken to ensure supply of more oxygen cylinders to MR Hospital. On Friday, 415 cylinders have arrived at the district general hospital. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that 300 more cylinders would come to district and then the total cylinders would be over 700.

"These would be supplied to the hospitals in the district as per the demand. The people need not worry about the medical facilities here but be cautious and follow the Covid protocols to prevent the spread of the virus," the Collector said.