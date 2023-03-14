Medical services in villages through YSR health clinics

Guntur: Principal Secretary to the Government (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu stated that the government had set up Dr YSR Community Health Clinics to bring medical services within the reach of common man in villages and urged people to avail medical services at the health clinics.

He addressed a meeting held at ANU on Monday on the occasion of Trainers training programme conducted for medical officers to clarify their doubts. He said that the four-day training classes will conclude on March 14. He said in every PHC, one staff nurse, one ANM, four or five ASHA workers were appointed and added that necessary training was imparted to them to render medical services at the CHCs. He said that 67 types of medical and 14 diagnosis services are available in the CHCs. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the concept of doctors visiting villages twice in a month on April 6, he informed.

Medical and Family Welfare commissioner J Nivas, doctors, staff nurses and ANMs were present.