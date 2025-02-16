Medical student attempts suicide

Kurnool: A second-year medical student’s suicide attempt has caused a stir in Kurnool district. The student, identified as A. Ramya Teja, a native of Anantapur district, is pursuing her MBBS at Kurnool Government Medical College and resides in the college hostel. According to sources, Ramya consumed pesticide in her hostel room on Saturday when no one was around.

Upon returning, her roommates found her unconscious and immediately alerted the college authorities. Acting swiftly, the college management rushed her to a private hospital for treatment.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kurnool Government Medical College Principal Dr. Chitti Narasamma stated that a committee has been formed to investigate the circumstances that led to the student’s extreme step. A complaint has also been made at the Three Town Police Station.

Addressing concerns about why Ramya was taken to a private hospital instead of a government facility, the principal explained that due to the unavailability of hemofilters at the government hospital, she had to be shifted to KIMS Hospital for better medical care.

Providing an update on her condition, Dr. Narasamma stated that Ramya’s pulse and blood pressure are stable, but she remains under medical observation for the next 24 hours. Her family has been informed about the incident.

Further investigation is underway to determine the reasons behind the student’s drastic step.