Meditation helps tackle tension

Ongole: Ongole unit of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, with the support from Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, conducted Youth 20 Programme for the youth to express their perspectives and ideas on one of the G20 priorities, ‘Health, Well-being and Sports: Agenda for Youth’ at Sri Harshini College in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking at the programme, Rajayogi Manjunath explained youth empowerment and physical and mental well-being. He said that the excessive use of cell phones shows adverse effects on the brain, health, and society ultimately. He said that the negative thoughts and Western habits are making the youth psychologically weak and increasing tension and depression. He advised the youth to practice meditation to reduce depression, and mental tension, and improve emotional immunity.

Retired Additional SP and Professor in Law, Sunkara Sai Babu advised youth to improve their spiritual knowledge to help them de-addict from drugs and other bad habits.

DRDA PD Varaprasad told the youth that they have the capacity to change the world. Dr K Sudhakar asked the students to cultivate a physical exercise habits and practice yoga.